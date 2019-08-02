Saying it with flowers to launch new collection

One of Scotland’s most exciting fashion designers will say it with flowers as she celebrates the launch of her new collection.

Hayley McSporran is collaborating with Glasgow floristry start-up Bloemen Florists to host a pop-up shop and installation at COLAB at The Savoy Market on Saturday 3 August (7-10pm).

Fashion lovers will have the first chance to see Hayley’s new designs, try on and pre-order pieces while enjoying complimentary cocktails and a DJ set. The event is open to the public and spaces can be secured through eventbrite.

Hayley McSporran’s collections are designed and hand made to order in Glasgow slowing down the fashion cycle and encouraging a more considered and conscious approach to consumption.

With a minimal yet sculptural aesthetic, each garment in the collection has the possibility to be layered and worn simultaneously creating a modular wardrobe; drawing influence from abstract sculptural forms and minimal architecture.

Hayley said: ‘I’m extremely proud on this collection and delighted to have the opportunity to showcase it as COLAB in my home city.

‘COLAB has been really supportive of some home-grown brands I know and love so it’s great to be able to work with them on my latest showcase. The Savoy Market is a Glasgow institution and it’s really encouraging to see how the space has evolved to mix old and new and provide a platform for emerging designers and creators.

‘CAPSULE 001 is focused on cut, contemporary fabrication and quality. The idea is to create pieces that fit seamlessly into existing wardrobes through neutral colour palettes and contemporary cuts. Scottish artist Claire Barclay and designer Malgorzata Bany influenced CAPSULE 001 with their use of unconventional materials in their work to create flowing curves and interesting surfaces.’

There is a twist on functionality throughout the pieces and the palette is muted along with unnecessary elements to focus on the minimalistic cuts and beautiful properties of the fabric. Foam-like scubas are combined with coated cottons and unusual technical fabric which inform the understated surfaces and soft architectural shapes.