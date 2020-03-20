Pyjama party at a Highland Perthshire estate

Pandora Stormonth Darling has brought a touch of luxury to an old Highland estate.

From a newly converted steading on the Balvarran Estate in Perthshire, Pandora runs luxury pyjama company PJ Pan. It all started after an unsuccessful shopping trip.

‘I found that everything in the shops was either quite frumpy or a bit too sexy and lacey,’ laughs Pandora. ‘There were two extremes, but nothing in the middle.’

Balvarran has been in her husband’s family since 1792 and, shortly after starting up the company in 2008 from their home in Wiltshire, Pandora and Rory uprooted their lives and moved to Perthshire.

‘The move up north was a bit sudden but it has been great for the business,’ says Pandora. ‘The space and setting has allowed me to expand PJ Pan, we are very lucky.’

PJ Pan have launched their Tembo (Swahili for elephant) pyjamas. For each pair sold a donation will be made to Tusk Trust for their invaluable work protecting African elephants.

‘I found this lovely elephant fabric and I have always loved Africa so it was a natural connection,’ says Pandora.

The business has gone from strength to strength and sales are up by almost 100% this year. ‘The majority of our customers hear about us through word of mouth and most become repeat customers, which is great,’ says Pandora.

All the pyjamas are made in Great Britain, using high quality cotton and silk, and come in an array of styles and designs, including matching adult and childrens pyjamas.

‘My husband is 6ft 6in,’ says Pandora. ‘So it was especially important to me to cater for tall people because I know how hard it is to find extra long pyjamas!’

For more details visit www.pjpan.co.uk

(This feature was originally published in 2016)