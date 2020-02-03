Jeweller Dinny Hall to give designer talk in Scotland

Fashion Foundry, the incubator and talent hub, its to launch its 2020 Designer Talks series with iconic British jeweller Dinny Hall.

She will be giving her first major talk in Scotland on 25 March in Glasgow at Erdington HQ on Queen Street.

The inaugural talk promises to be a no holds barred look back across ‘The Queen of Hoops’ stratospheric career shedding light on her successes, setbacks and memorable moments peppered with Dinny’s trademark candour and sense of humour.

Dinny said: ‘I know that Scotland has a huge pool of bright creative talent so I am very excited to be working with Fashion Foundry to support their development’.

A modern British jewellery brand with 30 year’s heritage, Dinny is the creative force behind her eponymous line. She came to prominence when her entire Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design graduation collection was bought by luxury department store Liberty, London, after which the fashion designer Rifat Ozbek championed her work on the catwalk.

Speaking to You Magazine, in 2018, Dinny, whose fans include Christy Turlington and Madonna. said: ‘It was an amazing rock-star rise from nowhere. I was selling in America and Japan and I was suddenly at the helm of an empire.’

‘Then the recession struck and I almost lost it all. I’ve been through every conceivable up and down during my 35 years in business.’

Dinny weathered the storm, rebuilt her brand and now has six shops across the UK. From sketch to store, Dinny is personally involved in every one of her pieces.

Rachael Brown of Fashion Foundry said: ‘We’re thrilled to be launching this year’s Designer Talk Series with Dinny and Edrington. She’s a great example of a world-class designer and entrepreneur with decades of hard-earned experience to inform and inspire our aspiring talent here in Scotland.’

Her talk will focus how producing your own designs and running a jewellery design, retail and e-commerce company is an ‘all singing all dancing show’ which will certainly resonate with those starting out on their journeys.

Fashion Foundry is Scotland’s premiere fashion and textiles business incubator and talent hub dedicated to supporting the creative and commercial development of the fashion sector across the country. Running alongside the quarterly Design Talk series is the Glasgow based incubator, as well as a rich programme of industry-specific skills development classes.

Tickets for the Dinny Hall talk go on a sale today for £30 on both the Fashion Foundry and Creative Entrepreneurs’ Club websites, with Creative Entrepreneurs’ Club members receiving a 40% discount on tickets, as well as exclusive access to a small number of tickets for the after-party cocktail reception with Dinny.