Dundee designer to fly Scottish flag on Netflix

A Dundee born contemporary womenswear designer Dr Hayley Scanlan is set to hit our screens in the much talked about Next in Fashion TV show.

Dr Scanlan, who studied textiles at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, features in the show which debuts on Netflix tonight (Wednesday 29 January).

Next in Fashion brings together 18 of the world’s most innovative designers to determine, as the title suggests, the next big name in fashion. The winner will receive $250,000 and an opportunity to launch their collection on leading fashion e-tailer Net-a-Porter.

As a mum of tow twin boys, Hayley took the big decision to travel to Los Angeles last Spring to film the show and was one of only four British contestants’ selected from over 30 applicants to take part. She had to keep her involvement secret until this month.

To be selected as one of the final 18 designers Hayley went through a lengthy selection process which involved being initially scouted by show producers, followed by series of interviews and sewing & design tests.

Hayley said: ‘Taking part in Next in Fashion was a real pinch me moment. The minute I heard about the show I knew I wanted to take part and be there to represent Scotland. The standard of design talent involved was incredible and knowing I was one of the final designers selected to take part in the show was a career highlight.’

The 10 episode series is hosted by Brit fashionista Alexa Chung and Queer Eye’s Tan France, a series of renowned guests judges including designers Tommy Hilfiger, supermodel Adrianna Lima and Instagram’s head of fashion Eva Chen and features a diverse mix of contestants from across the globe, all brought together to take part in a series of practical design challenges that focus on popular trends with a strong focus on fashion as a business as well as an art form.