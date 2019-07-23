Charlie the Highland Cow models his brand new kilt

Charlie the Highland Cow is marking Coos-day Tuesday – in style!

Charlie was joined by a baby coo from Tordarroch Fold to model the tartan of Scotland’s newest lifestyle brand, Loch Ness Collection.

Available exclusively at An Talla, a new retail destination at Dochgarroch Lock near Inverness, Loch Ness Collection is the latest venture from local entrepreneur Freda Newton MBE, with designs inspired by the beauty and creativity of the Highlands.

Freda said: ‘We have spent a long time designing the essence of the Loch Ness Collection alongside craftspeople who are passionate about creating beautiful products. We hope these capture the unique beauty of the Highlands and will remind people of their time here long after they’ve left.’

The kilts were exclusively designed and created by Slanj Kilts in Glasgow.