Scottish perfume collection debuts in Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols is to sell the debut perfume collection from Scotland’s first fragrance house, Kingdom Scotland, in Edinburgh.

Drawing on Scotland’s cultural heritage and on images and textures of the natural landscape, the fledgling fragrance house showcases Scotland in an innovative, contemporary context.

With a background in the world of luxury whisky and a fascination in the elemental natural landscape, founder Imogen Russon-Taylor has created an evocative and modern perfume house – and is delighted to have the fragrances in Harvey Nichols.

As in the art of distilling whisky, each fragrance is carefully crafted using only the finest natural and aromatic ingredients, which are expertly selected and blended.

Every fragrant release is then slowly matured until it’s ready to bottle. From start to finish, each unique batch is individually numbered, bottled and packaged in Edinburgh.

The glass bottles are both classic and timeless.

Following in the footsteps of other unisex perfume pioneers, all three fragrances are designed to appeal to both men and women.

Imogen said: ‘Scotland deserves a fragrance house of quality and creative expression.

‘Scent has that unique ability to transport you to a memory, a place, a moment in time. I want to create that “sense of place” in my fragrances… There is so much pleasure to be had through our sense of smell.

‘We live in such a digital age where sight and sound take centre stage. I want to celebrate scent and encourage people to explore and enjoy it more.’

The debut collection from Kingdom Scotland features:

Albaura 50ml (RRP £110)

A fragrance in tribute to the Scottish botanist and Arctic explorer – Isobel Wylie Hutchison. Albaura captures the freshness of snow and glacial ice, blended with berries and botanicals, with a sophisticated base. Ideally worn during the day.

Portal (RRP £110)

A transporting herbaceous and woody scent, invitingly fresh. A gateway to the ancient Caledonian forests of Scotland. Ideally worn day – evening.

Metamorphic (RRP £110)

A scent inspired by metamorphic rock and the geology of Scotland. This fragrance also references Russon-Taylor’s love of Islay Malt whisky – with a smouldering, spicy aspect that is softened with the heart of incense and dark rose. Complex and rich, with an intense transformation on the skin. Ideally worn at night-time.