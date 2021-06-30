Olverum Body Polish can give you the best bathtime ever

Olverum has long been renowned for harnessing the power of natural essential oils to create luxurious self-care beauty products. Its bath oil is legendary and an absolute staple for the team at Scottish Field.

And the latest launch couldn’t have come at a better time. Whilst emerging from winter and from months of confinement it’s important to make sure your skin is in tip top condition.

Enter Olverum Body Polish, a uniquely light and creamy exfoliator to buff your skin back to life.

The gentle texture makes it a joy to apply and ensures maximum exfoliation with minimum irritation. It’s perfect to get your skin ready for the sunshine or for fake tanning if you’re more of a shady lady.

Made from sustainably-sourced papaya enzyme, bamboo extract and pumice the formulation is as natural as they come. The fragrance of the essential oils which include grapefruit, fennel, bergamot, geranium and lavandin provide a joyful sensory experience as well as nourishment for the skin.

If you’re in need of a really special treat then use it along with the bath oil for the best bath time ever.

Olverum Body Polish

200ml glass jar, RRP £38

Available at spacenk.com and olverum.com