Luxurious oils for face and body

Grabbing a moment in the day for a touch of self care is something we all could do more often.

One of the easiest ways to do that is by taking some time out after your bath or shower in the morning or evening. I can be a bit half-hearted when it comes to my moisturising routine and my poor little dry elbows and legs are proof of that.

However, I’ve recently been trying out the dry body oil from Olverum. This is one of two products the company have released and are the first new Olverum products to come out in over 80 years.

With each application, it feels like you’ve been transported to a glorious spa. Despite being an oil, it’s super light weight and doesn’t feel greasy on the skin. It’s also made with essential oils that include Atlas Cedar Bark Oil (to uplift), Sandalwood & Frankincense Oils (to soothe), Bergamot & Bitter Orange Leaf Oils ( to reinvigorate). All of these provide an aroma-therapeutic boost that will make either your morning or evening feel calmer.

The product description claims it rapidly restores skin barrier function, to promote lasting natural skin hydration.

Crafted with Alaria Esculenta Extract to boost the synthesis of Collagen and Hyaluronic acid, it’s claimed it also helps preserve skin’s firmness and elasticity.

I definitely noticed a difference particularly when applied to my arms after a shower and the scent is long lasting so it’s nice when you catch little whiffs of yourself throughout the day. Do avoid applying the oil directly after shaving as it caused a little bit of irritation for me.

The packaging is also simple and elegant and reinforces the fact that the products are 100% natural and vegan. Priced at £36, it’s by no means cheap but after using what I feel is a lot, and rather frequently… the bottle appears to have only gone down by a few ml.

To order the dry body oil click HERE

Another product I’ve been trying out is Angela Langford’s bloom and glow radiance restoring face oil. Again, my face goes through periods of pure pampering and times of down right neglect. More recently I’ve struggled to keep my skin hydrated and perhaps because I’m now closer to 30 than 20, my skin has lost a bit of its glow.

With the bloom and glow face oil, I did notice some of that youthful radiance returning and, like the body oil, the scent is wonderful. With ingredients such as Chia seed & sea buckthorn, the oil promises to deliver high levels of essential fatty acids, vitamins & antioxidants – to improve skin’s elasticity, calm inflammation & restore radiance. This is great news if like me, you suffer from occasional bouts of mild adult acne.

At £20.50 for a 15ml bottle, it’s expensive but you wouldn’t necessarily use this product every single day so it could last you a while.

To order your own face oil click HERE