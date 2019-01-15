Limited edition Gucci fragrance comes to Edinburgh

Harvey Nichols’ Edinburgh store is one of only a few stockists of the limited distribution of The Luxury Collection: The Alchemist’s Garden by Gucci.

The range plays upon the senses, pulling on our sense of smell to trigger emotional responses.

Wrapped up in a place, a person, and a moment, scent tethers itself inextricably to emotion. Fragrance is the score to experiences that solder to memories and to the unconscious.

To transform this ideology in perfume, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele imagined an alchemic laboratory. Inside, seemingly different elements are selected, analysed and fused.

The antique study of essences found in nature are studied to recreate a feeling and a time in which the power of imagination forces the inertia of reality.

Gucci fragrances opens a new story of magic and imagination in Luxury Collection: The Alchemist’s Garden.

Alessandro said: ‘The idea that some primary scents of perfumery, like the essences of the flowers, the green scent of some plants could be joined to atmospheres, linked to memories. And also link to the idea that a perfume in an alchemical way can through a scent bring you back to a different place, through a sense so strong and so important for every human being.’

Inspired by the science of alchemy, Alessandro reimagined the path of transformation from lead into gold with the art of fragrance making to create seven eaux de parfum, four oils, three acque profumate and a candle.

Alberto Morillas worked with Alessandro’s vision on a collection using pure natural plants and flowers layered with modern molecules. Blended through rediscovery, a hero ingredient is magnified for each scent: Oud, Amber, Violet, Iris, Mimosa, Rose and Woods.

Every fragrance and every formula is created as an unicum, telling the story of a place, a moment, a

season, and a smell of memory.

Alberto said: ‘The oils and acque profumate create individual statements. Personalise your beloved scent with an oil or a floral water to build a unique sillage. Each oil or floral water of the collection can be layered with each eau de parfum. Just play with the scent to find your favourite, as an alchemist would work to find the gold formula.’

Alessandro added: ‘When I started working with Alberto, our reference points were the archaeology of scents and perfumes. We began with the violet, and from essences that came from the world of flowers, because

the smell of a flower, the smell of something that belongs to nature, evokes something very powerful,

which belongs to something that lies far away in our memories. We imagined returning home from the

summer. What is the smell when it starts raining in the city?’

Their creations are – A Song for the Rose: Rose; The Voice of the Snake: Oud; The Eyes of The Tiger: Amber; The Virgin Violet: Violet; The Last Day of Summer: Woods; Tears of Iris: Iris; Winter’s Spring: Mimosa.

The Collection comprises: Eau De Parfum (100ml) £240 RRP; Acque Profumate (150ml) £180 RRP; Oil (20ml) £295 RRP; Candle (425g) £355 RRP.

The Gucci Luxury Collection will be in limited distribution at Harvey Nichols Edinburgh.