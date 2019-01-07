Laser hair removal can make you beam and save time

Who’s ready to ditch lengthy, tedious grooming routines?

To sleep in an extra five or ten minutes in the morning? To say ‘goodbye’ to pain and hassle – and ‘hello’ to gorgeous results? We thought so!

So how can you do all of this? Laser hair removal. Many people consider laser hair removal because of the fact that its fuss free, effective and gives amazing results.

From shoulders and chest to legs and arms, you can get the smooth skin you desire, even in winter. Here, the experts at London Premier Laser Clinic reveal their seven benefits of Laser hair removal.

1. It’s safe and effective

Laser hair removal is extremely effective as the lasers are precise and target the hair follicle, making them far more effective than any other form of hair removal. Lasers have been tried and tested over the last 20 or so years, reassuring you that the technology is safe. The important thing is to choose a quality device for at-home treatments, or use a reputable clinic who can offer advice and explain the process to you step by step.

2. You save money

When you add up the cost of shaving creams, razors, after-shave soothing gel, epilators, waxing… keeping your skin smooth can be a big investment. With laser hair removal, you can get the results you want in just a few sessions. Imagine a permanent reduction in unwanted hair, It’s an attainable goal.

3. You save time

Just as costs add up, so too does the time you spend on grooming. Even with longer lasting treatments, such as waxing, you still have to commit to hair removal every few weeks. You can take back control of your schedule, shorten your showers – and you may shave (pun intended!) a few quid off your water bill too.

4. It’s quick

Treatments are quicker than you might expect, it only takes around 20 minutes to do a full bikini line treatment.

5. It works on shaved hairs

The worst part about waxing is having to wait two weeks between waxes to shave, this makes for an uncomfortable and itchy bikini line. Unlike treatments that require a level of hair to work, laser hair removal actually works better on shaved hairs. So you don’t have to struggle with regrowth during your treatment cycle.

6. It saves you from ingrown hairs

Ingrown hairs can cause discomfort and, in some cases, painful sores. They create little red bumps, similar in appearance to pimples. With laser hair treatment, you can eliminate these issues

7. Say goodbye to sensitive skin from razors

Red, itchy, irritated skin, rash-like bumps and little cuts are often the price of shaving. Just say ‘no’!

Ready to reap the benefits of full body laser hair removal? For more details visit https://londonpremierlaser.co.uk.