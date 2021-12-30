Heather’s joy at beauty awards success

A beauty entrepreneur from Glasgow has achieved national awards success.

Heather McDowall, beauty entrepreneur and founder of Niche Brow Co, is celebrating after she scooped the prize for Best Beauty Product at the highly acclaimed WOTC New Faces Awards, triumphing over several nationwide brands and well known celebrity rivals.

Heather, who is from the south side of Glasgow, was the only Scottish nominee in her category and proudly brought the Best Beauty Product Award back to Glasgow earlier this month.

Other nominees at the awards included Jamie Geneveive and beauty mogul Joy Adenuga founder of By Joy Adenuga.

Speakers at the star studded ceremony included Alexandra Shulman, former Editor In Chief of British Vogue and Luxury Fashion Expert Frances Card. The New Faces Awards is an event dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women and is a celebration of up and coming beauty entrepreneurs with an inspirational business story.

Heather picked up the award for her Brow Enhancer product that she launched to the market in December 2020 and provides customers with proven results with over 96% of customers noting a change in as little as three weeks. And as treatments such brow lamination prove to be more popular than ever, Heather has found a niche in the market for helping clients maintain the condition of their brows between treatments that can be hard on the brow.

Heather founded her company Niche Brow Bar back in 2018 and this year has launched the first of her products with huge success, with influencers and celebrities such as Scottish singer Talia Storm and Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson all proving to be die hard fans of her award winning product.

Heather said: ‘It was truly an honour to be invited to the awards and be in the presence of some of my beauty heroes. But to actually win the award for Best Product and to represent Scotland, just feels incredible.

‘I really believe I have created a product that has the potential to go global. We have celebrity MUA’S re-ordering time and time again so we know it works and the demand is most definitely there.’”

Heather hopes to launch further products to the market in 2022 and has her heart set on nationwide expansion.