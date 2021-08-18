Glorious facial treatment is the great escape

Having a facial has always been a rare treat and after months of being unable to enjoy a wee pampering session, taking the short drive to Linlithgow to visit Escape Medispa saw my excitement levels akin to that of a pre-schooler on Christmas Eve.

The spa opened up in May and is easy to locate. This, paired with the fact that you can park easily, securely and free-of-charge makes the short journey more than worthwhile.

Rather than lying on the table worrying about whether my parking meter has run out, I could relax fully and really enjoy the Hydraplane Facial treatment that I’d come to experience. The spa is a really tranquil space and feels welcoming and luxurious as well as being spotlessly clean.

Louise made me feel at ease and explained the whole process before she began. She also took into consideration my skin type and sensitivities when selecting which products she would use. Hydrafacials are non-invasive and aim to gently resurface the skin, providing a smoothing, soothing and rejuvenating effect.

The hydrafacial machine is designed to cleanse, exfoliate, extract and hydrate. At the end of the treatment, you are given the option to see the impurities that have been removed from your skin, which I would highly recommend. It has certainly inspired me to be more thorough with my cleansing routine in future!

The treatment begins with a lymphatic draining massage, the gentle face, neck and shoulder massage put me at ease and helped me to be fully relaxed throughout the treatment.

The next stages are cleansing and exfoliation. Dead skin cells are removed with the vacuum and a very gentle exfoliation was chosen to ensure it didn’t irritate my sensitive skin. Next comes the dermaplaning, a process that removes the top layers of your skin with an exfoliating blade. This also removes any vellus hairs from your face leaving it feeling perfectly smooth.

The brightening agent, or peel tingles as it is applied but the hot sensation soon fades and lets the glycolic and salicylic solutions open the pores in preparation for the gentle extraction of any impurities. Rehydrating the skin with a blend of hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and peptides is followed by an LED light treatment. This is tailored to your skin type and is effective in soothing the skin and reducing redness.

The treatment takes around an hour and I left the spa glowing, all of the redness on my cheeks felt and looked calm and my previously dehydrated skin looked instantly healthier. Escape Medispa offer a range of facial, aesthetic and body treatments by their trained and accredited team of experts.

Prices for the Hydraplane Facial:

Single £115

Course of 3 £300 (£100 per treatment)

Course of 6 £570 (£95 per treatment)

Escape Medispa, Pardovan Holdings EH49 7RX

Tel: 0131 235 2825