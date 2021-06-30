Former MasterChef’s switch to beauty is a winner

Some fellow MasterChef fans may recognise the name Angela Langford, she reached the finals of the hit cooking show back in 2013.

She’s now concocted her very own British skincare brand and makes organic, vegan, cruelty free products in Somerset.

There are no chemical nasties in the range and they are suitable for even the most temperamental complexions.

Her Bloom & Glow facial oil also has anti-ageing properties, so it sounded perfect for my super-sensitive, forty-something year-old skin!

This lovely liquid formula contains a blend of chia seeds and sea buckthorn to deliver high levels of vitamins and antioxidants to calm and brighten the skin. Think of it as a superfood for your face. Essential fatty acids help aid elasticity, which anyone over 40 knows is something our skin really could use some help with.

Vitamin E also repairs and protects the skin from damage.

Bloom & Glow facial oil appeals to my lazy nature as it can be added to my usual moisturiser to apply quickly and easily.

It also has a lovely scent provided by rose geranium, unlike the unscented products I normally have to stick to for my sensitive skin.

