Clinetix wins best clinic in Scotland at awards

A leading Glasgow-based doctor has won two major awards in London.

Aesthetics practioner Dr Simon Ravichandran – known as ‘the doctor who trains the doctors’ – has won two prestigious awards.

The co-founder of Clinetix took home the ABC Lasers Award for Medical Aesthetic Practitioner of the Year and Best Clinic is Scotland at the renowned Aesthetics Awards in London.

The sought-after accolades came at a key time as plans are in place to grow their chain of clinics, which Dr Simon Ravichandran founded with his wife Dr Emma Ravichandran in 2006.

As an ENT Trainee, Dr Simon Ravichandran became fascinated with the cross-over between ENT and facial plastics. Bringing surgical knowledge over to the aesthetic side was a natural progression, and he started working with toxins and fillers.

Realising the potential to transform patients’ lives, Simon rapidly became aware of the need for a bigger toolkit to help patients with complex concerns and sought the expertise to use this toolkit.

Now 12 years on, more than 100 aesthetic medicine courses later, as an Industry KOL and Masters Degree Course Designer, Dr Ravichandran’s skills and expertise have aided thousands of patients to both look and feel better about themselves.

Dr Simon said: ‘Winning two awards means a great deal to me as it’s a reflection of the good work we try to do for the industry and for patients. Everyone at Clinetix strive to do better for the good of our patients and for the future of the industry.’

His wife and co-founder Emma continued: ‘We are starting to grow and plan to open further clinics in Scotland, so the awards come at a really great time for us.’

In 2017, Doctors Simon and Emma opened a stand-alone training facility Aesthetic Training Academy in the City Centre of Glasgow with the vision to raise the standards and improve outcomes of aesthetic procedures throughout aesthetic medicine.

Clinetix runs two clinics, one in the west end of Glasgow and one in the South Lanarkshire village of Bothwell.

Clinetix has won a number of awards for excellence including the Best Clinic UK and the Best Clinic Scotland.

Dr Emma has been presented with the Best Cosmetic Dentist UK award and Dr Simon was shortlisted for the Best Aesthetic Doctor UK.

Clinetix is a recognised training centre for the postgraduate aesthetic medicine course based at Northumbria University.