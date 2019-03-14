A natural boost to help your night time regime

A Scots beauty firm’s new facial night oils with pure plant power are packing a powerful punch against free radicals and environmental damage.

Released by Beatitude, based in Gullane, East Lothian, the three new oils will help to Replenish, Renew and Revitalise.

These can be used individually or rotated every four months for a year round regime that imparts luminous and radiant skin.

Vitamin, Omega and anti-oxidant rich plant oils are the star ingredients in Beatitude’s new facial

night oils. They are 100% natural, and these super charged lightweight facial oils combine the latest advanced

bioactive oils to nourish and feed the skin, leaving the skin brighter, radiant and more youthful.

Rebecca O’Connor, aromatherapist, beauty therapist and founder of Beatitude said: ‘Night time is when the skin goes through cell renewal and repair, and these potent night oils work as a super boost to beauty sleep.

‘Each oil acts as an injector of active ingredients deep into the skin, providing a night-long protective shield, preventing overnight skin dehydration and delivering all the repairing and restorative ingredients (omega fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins to name a few!) into the deepest layers of the skin. You awake to nourished, supple and dewy skin with a radiant complexion.’

The three oils are:

Renew – Youthful Skin with Vitamin A.

Phenomenally potent, Renew Night Oil is a retinol-rich night-time treatment which works to reduce the signs of ageing as you slumber. 16 proven bio-active ingredients including; Broccoli Seed, Squalane, Avocado, Carrot Seed, Sea Buckthorn, Rosehip, Oat, Camellia (Green Tea) and Rosamox are blended for a powerhouse oil that in just a few drops intensely hydrates and stimulates sluggish cells to encourage repair and promote resilience. Collagen production and skin elasticity is improved whilst fine lines and wrinkles are reduced, leaving skin feeling soft and supple with a refined healthy radiance from the inside-out.

Revitalise – Super Charged Skin with Vitamin C.

Revitalise Night Oil comprises the powerhouse Vitamin C so you can awake to brighter, tighter

and complexion boosted skin. 16 proven bio-active ingredients including; Passion Flower, Carrot Seed, Pomegranate, Raspberry Seed, Squalane, Sea Buckthorn, Wheatgerm, Rosehip, Oat, Camellia, Chia Seed and Rosamox in this potent antioxidant helps reduce skin inflammation, irregular pigmentation and promotes healthy collagen production leaving skin brightened and revitalised. Broccoli Seed Oil is a natural source of retinol (Vitamin A) and boasts a rich combination of powerful antioxidants and Omegas-3,6&9. Retinol is an essential ingredient for any anti-ageing treatment. Passion Flower Oil is a high source of vitamin C and antioxidants, helping preserve elastin and collagen to keep skin looking youthful & firm. Added Sweet Orange Oil increases the skin’s ability to absorb vitamin C.

Replenish – Intense Nourishment with Multi-Vitamin formula.

Already a staple and hero product, Replenish Night Oil reduces the appearance of fine lines and

restores skin’s radiance, promoting a luminous glowing complexion. A rejuvenating blend of antiageing plants oils that are highly antioxidant and vitamin enriched include; Rosehip Oil (high Vitamin C), Vitamin E, Oat Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Squalene and Black Cumin Seed Oil.

This facial oil has a super light texture that is easily absorbed, locks in moisture and leaves your skin silky smooth. Powerful anti-ageing essential oils of Rose, Neroli, and Immortelle produce a heavenly delicate floral aroma.

Beatitude combines luxury with 100% natural with bioactive ingredients made in Britain and a strong environmental policy – all packaging is in beautiful recyclable glass bottles. Created to make us feel as good on the inside with care to the outside, Beatitude aims to strike a balance between products that offer the very best in relaxation and rejuvenation, promoting a sense of calm and wellbeing that makes each of us feel Beatitude, ‘a state of supreme happiness’.

The price is £38 for 30ml – £14 for 10ml.

Click HERE to read more.