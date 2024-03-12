Morrison’s Academy: Hockey and Rugby 7s Tournament

Sponsored Content | More than 200 talented pupils from schools across the country travelled to Crieff last week to take part in Morrison’s Academy’s inaugural U18s Hockey and Rugby 7s Tournament.

The leading independent day school hosted the new event at its Dallerie Playing Fields where six hockey teams and 16 rugby teams competed in a series of group games for the chance to bring home a trophy.

Both tournaments showcased exceptional skill and competitive spirit with players demonstrating a high standard of tackling, passing, defending and teamwork during the afternoon.

A number of spectators turned out to cheer on the squads from Morrison’s Academy, George Heriot’s School, St Columba’s School, High School of Dundee, Strathallan School, The Glasgow Academy, Hutchesons’ Grammar School, Dollar Academy, Robert Gordon’s College, St Aloysius’ College and Queen Victoria School.

Donated by the Blackie Family, the Dallerie Cup for Rugby went to Dollar Academy and was presented by Morrison’s Academy parent and tournament referee, Mike Blackie.

The Dallerie Cup for Hockey, which was donated by the Lee Family, was also awarded to Dollar Academy and presented by Jenny Lee, PE Teacher and Hockey Coach at Morrison’s Academy.

Eco-friendly medals crafted by The Workshop, Aberfeldy were presented to the winners and runners up – Strathallan School in the rugby tournament and St Aloysius’ College in the hockey tournament.

‘What a fantastic inaugural 7s tournament! Huge congratulations to all the competitors for their dedication, passion and self belief on the pitch,’ said Scott Weston, Director of Sport at Morrison’s Academy.

‘There was tremendous play demonstrated by both hockey and rugby teams and all the players should be incredibly proud of their performances and for representing their schools with distinction.’

Headline sponsors of the 2024 Morrison’s Academy 7s tournament were Highland Spring – for the provision of bottled water, QSI Consultancy – for the sponsorship of winners and runners up medals and Right Medicine Pharmacy – for first aid cover and medical resources.

Scott continued: ‘The generous donations from these local businesses was pivotal to the overall success of the event and I’d like to thank them for coming on board as sponsors and helping to make this debut event truly memorable.

‘With only a few weeks to organise the entire tournament, there was a phenomenal amount of work required to pull it off – thank you to everyone who supported this process.

‘We were delighted by the uptake from attending schools and would like to thank them for coming along and supporting us. We are already looking forward to hosting again next year.’