Your chance to Bond with an Aston Martin DB5

A replica of James Bond’s stunning Aston Martin DB5 is on show at Glasgow’s Riverside Museum this month.

Visitors will be able to admire the British Secret Service’s most famous spy’s car, which first appeared in Goldfinger, until 25 November.

The most well-known cinematic 007 car first raced onto our screens, driven by smooth Scot Sean Connery, in Goldfinger (1964) and later appeared in a host of other Bond movies, including Thunderball, then later GoldenEye, driven by Pierce Brosnan, and later Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough.

The most recent Bond, Daniel Craig, got behind the wheel of the vehicle in Casino Royale, Skyfall – in which it was shot to pieces – before being restored in SPECTRE.

It is considered to be the quintessential vehicle of the character and in 2019, it was confirmed by Aston Martin that the car would feature in the next Bond film, No Time To Die, to be released in April 2020.

Following on from the success of Lightning McQueen, the Batmobile and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the arrival of Bond’s DB5 offers fans a real licence to thrill this winter. It will give visitors a rare opportunity to get close to another beautiful vehicle intrinsically linked to the silver screen.

Visitors are not be able to sit in the Aston Martin DB5.