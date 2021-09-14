Working 9 to 5 – what a show to make a comeback!

Dolly Parton’s smash hit 9 to 5 – The Musical is coming to Edinburgh this week as live theatre returns to the capital.

Louise Redknapp stars as Violet Newstead, resuming the role she portrayed to acclaim pre-pandemic, as the musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the girls manage to reform their office or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Inspired by the cult film this hilarious West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business – and there may just be a certain familiar face popping up along the way!

Joining Louise in the cast are Vivian Panka making her professional UK stage debut as Judy Bernly, Stephanie Chandos takes on Doralee, having previously understudied in the part, while Sean Needham is Franklin Hart Jr, a role he played on many occasions in both the West End and on tour.

Julia J. Nagle is Roz Keith and Russell Dickson is Joe. The cast is completed by returning ensemble members Alexander Bartles, Sierra Brewerton, Demmileigh Foster, Ross Lee Fowkes, Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs, Grace Walker, Emily Woodford and Richard Taylor Woods. They are joined by Rebekah Bryant, Emily Bull, Sonny Grieveson, Callum Henderson, Joshua Lear, Sarah Marie Maxwell and Clayton Rosa.

The musical features a brilliant soundtrack which was an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award nominated score by country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

Edinburgh Playhouse, which runs from Tuesday 14 September until Saturday 18, visit HERE.