Win the chance to be published with the 2022 Kelpies Prize

This year’s Kelpies Prizes have opened, giving hopeful Scottish authors and illustrators of children’s books the chance to kickstart a career.

The Kelpies Prize for Writing was launched in 2004, seeking to find the best new Scottish writing for children.

The winner will receive a prize package including a mentorship with an experienced editorial and design team, consideration for a publishing deal, and £500 cash.

Many past winners and nominees have established successful writing careers.

Entrants must submit:

The first five chapters of a book for children, either fiction or non-fiction, or a whole picture book story

A synopsis or summary of the book

A short piece of writing (1,000–3,000 words) for children that begins with: ‘The clock chimed midnight, and [character name] woke…’

Entrants also need to include some information about themselves.

The Kelpies Prize for Illustration was launched in 2014, entrants are asked to submit five illustrations for a children’s book about Scotland’s cultural stories.

This could include:

Contemporary perspectives on Scotland’s cultural traditions such as (but not limited to) ceilidhs, Up Helly Aa, Common Ridings, Hogmanay, Beltane Fire Festival, Burns Night or highland games.

Scottish observations of international religious festivals such as (but not limited to) Eid al-Adha, Easter, Vaisakhi or Diwali.

The deadline for entries is 5pm February 28 2022.

