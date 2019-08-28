Wallace Monument birthday party details revealed

A day of celebrations have been lined up to mark the 150th birthday of the National Wallace Monument in Stirling.

Stirling Provost Christine Simpson will launch the anniversary day which will include song and dance performances from the local Monument School of Performing Arts, gripping battle stories from costumed soldiers and a guided archaeologist’s tour of the Abbey Craig, where the Battle of Stirling Bridge took place.

The first 150 visitors on the day will be rewarded with a special souvenir – and everyone will receive a commemorative certificate to mark the significant milestone.

The day of festivities will culminate in a spectacular light display which will illuminate the Monument in striking colours and patterns, followed by a burst of celebratory fireworks visible from the Abbey Craig, and much of Stirling.

The celebrations will continue into the weekend, with the family-friendly festival Wallace Wha Hae! taking place at nearby Wallace High School on the 14 September. Musical acts will include internationally acclaimed bagpipe band, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, as well as The Voice UK 2015 winner, Stevie McCrorie. Local food and drink will be served and a funfair, face painting and medieval re-enactments will feature as part of the celebrations.

Tickets for admission to The National Wallace Monument’s exhibition galleries and to the Wallace Wha Hae! festival can be purchased from www.nationalwallacemonument.com.

Ken Thomson, marketing manager at Stirling District Tourism, the charity responsible for operating the Monument, said: ‘The National Wallace Monument has been a key feature of the Stirling skyline for 150 years. We are thrilled to mark this momentous occasion in the Monument’s history with these special activities, and we hope that many visitors will join us on the 11th of September to enjoy the celebrations.’

The 150th Anniversary programme has been supported by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

Paul Bush OBE, director of events at VisitScotland added: ‘EventScotland is delighted to be supporting Wallace Wha Hae, as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of The National Wallace Monument, one of Scotland’s most iconic and striking landmarks. Scotland is the perfect stage for cultural events, and this family-fun festival will appeal to all ages, while showcasing Scotland’s rich heritage and traditions.’