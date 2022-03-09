Tickets on sale for Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival

Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival returns as a live, in-person event on Saturday 30 April, organisers announced today.

Tickets for the event, which takes place on the city’s Calton Hill, go on sale this morning amid high demand.

The Beltane Fire Festival is a dynamic reinterpretation of an ancient Celtic celebration of the return of summer and has been taking place in Edinburgh since 1988.

Centred around the lighting of the Beltane bonfire – symbolic of purification, healing and new life – and the story of the Green Man and the May Queen, Edinburgh’s Beltane celebrations are the largest of their kind in the world and have traditionally attracted around 10,000 revellers from across the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA.

Tom Watton, chair of the Beltane Society Board, said: ‘Beltane is a living, breathing festival, and we are very much looking forward to bringing our community back together in person to celebrate this year, having been forced online by Covid restrictions for the last two years.

‘Beltane 2022 will be a wild, vibrant, exciting, fiery celebration involving performers from Scotland, the UK and across Europe. And we can’t wait.’

The Beltane Fire Society is run by a volunteer Board of Trustees who oversea the year-round operation of the organisation.

The society is funded entirely by donations through its membership and from Beltane Fire Festival ticket sales.

Tickets for the Beltane Fire Festival are available from today from Citizen Tickets HERE. Full details of the 2022 Beltane Fire Festival can be found at https://beltane.org/