The Gruffalo marks its birthday with Scots castle visit

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of The Gruffalo by Scots-based writer Julia Donaldson.

To celebrate, the National Trust for Scotland’s Fyvie Castle is getting ready to welcome a special visitor later this month. The Gruffalo will be going for a walk at the historic Aberdeenshire castle on Saturday 24 And Sunday 25 August.

This two-day event on is a celebration of 20 years of Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler’s best-selling children’s picture book.

Described by The Observer as a ‘modern classic’, The Gruffalo is a magical tale of a mouse who takes a walk through the woods in search of a nut. Encountering three predators who all wish to eat him – Fox, Owl and Snake – the plucky mouse has to use his wits to survive, creating an imaginary monster who then turns out to be only too real.

Visitors to Fyvie Castle will be transported to the tall tree wood and follow a trail around the grounds of the Castle and who knows who you might spot.

With a variety of ticket options available – from the Tall tree trail, the Doric beast trail (which includes a Gruffalo gift) to a beast Feast within the racquets court which will be transformed into a magical woodland space.

The National Trust for Scotland is also committed to providing inclusive visitor experiences and will also be working with two local charities MeToo & Aberlour to provide relaxed sessions on both Saturday & Sunday morning.

For more information and tickets, visit www.nts.org.uk