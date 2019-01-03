Swap unwanted presents for a thrilling escape

If you’re still looking at a Christmas present you’ve put in a cupboard and sighing, then you can swap it for something different.

Those fed up of opening presents that won’t ever be used or worn, Escape Hunt Edinburgh is launching a Christmas Gift Amnesty, and offering to swap unwanted gifts for a discount on one of its five-star escape game experiences.

Until 6 January, people in the capital will be able to put their novelty socks or third set of PJs to good use and swap them for a £10 group discount on one of Escape Hunt Edinburgh’s adrenaline-fuelled games.

Escape Hunt Edinburgh will also make sure that all unwanted gifts find a good home by donating them to MIND, the mental health charity.

Open to teams of between two and six players, Escape Hunt is perfect experience for friends, family or work mates in search of a fun and an exciting challenge over the festive season.

The game begins with a mission briefing from a Games Master, followed by an hour to crack a series of clues and puzzles.

From cryptic word play to physical dexterity, players must work as a team and break out of the room, before celebrating their escape in the premium lounge and taking advantage of the well-stocked bar.

Players will have the option to step aboard one of the most infamous ships of all time to try out Blackbeard’s Treasure, the pirate-themed experience based on one of history’s most notorious villains, Captain Blackbeard. Or immerse themselves in Ancient Japan with The Fourth Samurai while taking on the ultimate challenge to defeat an evil warlord. Or enter a world of gods and monsters in The Last Vikings, where players have to work as a team to summon the Norse gods for protection and save their Viking village from the Ice Giants.

Graham MacKay, general manager at Escape Hunt Edinburgh, said: ‘We all know what it’s like to receive gifts that we’re never going to use.

‘That’s why we’re offering people the chance to swap their unwanted presents for an amazing experience at Escape Hunt Edinburgh. It’s a chance for us to say a big thank you for the warm welcome we’ve received in Edinburgh since opening earlier in the year.’

Games are suitable for players age 10 or over. Anyone aged under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The venue also includes a private meeting room, making it the perfect location for parties, work socials and away days.

Escape Hunt Edinburgh costs £25 per person for groups of two to three, and £20 per person for groups of four to six (prices before discount is applied).

For more information, visit https://escapehunt.com/uk/edinburgh/. Enter code UNWANTEDGIFT when making a booking to redeem your discount and then bring he unwanted gift with you on the day. One discount code per booking. Ts and Cs apply.