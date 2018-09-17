Step back in time with World War II military vehicles

A World War 2 history festival event is being held later this month.

Defend Fife is being run with the Scottish Military Vehicle Group and is a follow-up to last year’s successful World War 2 event centred in Dunfermline.

The festival, which attracted around 2000 visitors last year, looks to draw 5000 people into Dunfermline and West Fife’s historical event with Home Guard troops alongside Polish Army allies in defending against invasion.

It will feature many fun and exciting activities for all ages, including a parade through Dunfermline High Street with dignitaries, veteran groups, cadets and a pipe band. The event programme also includes military displays, traditional Scottish and Polish music, war games and exhibitions.

The festival has expanded to include a big new exhibition venue, Lathalmond – also the site of the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum and The Lathalmond Railway Museum (just north of Dunfermline).

Shuttle buses will run back and forward from Dunfermline Town Centre to the site.

It will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 29 and 30 September.

