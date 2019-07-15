Showcase and sell at stunning New Lanark

New Lanark is inviting makers, artists and designers to exhibit at their summer Makers Markets.

This is a new market and will be showcasing the best of hand-made products from across Scotland. Artists, makers, and designers are invited to bring a huge variety of products for sale to the stunning setting of New Lanark World Heritage Site.

And for those visitors looking for gifts, homeware or just a special something for yourself, they will be sure to find something to love.

New Lanark is a rejuvenated industrial icon which has since been awarded World Heritage Status.

Textile production and innovation has been the continuous thread throughout New Lanark’s history, from the village’s early years as the one-time largest cotton manufacturer in Scotland, to now producing over 60 shades of high-quality woollen yarn using historic textile machinery and launching the world’s first organic tartan in 2015.

When visiting the Markers Market, visitors can take time to visit the award winning New Lanark Visitor Centre and you can step back in time and rediscover life of this working Mill village.

Following on from this, explore the industrial heritage, pick up a gift in the Mill Shop, have breakfast or lunch in the Mill Café or New Lanark Mill Hotel Restaurant, or enjoy dinner in the latter, play in the park or simply take a seat by the waterwheel and soak up the history of this magnificent 18th century cotton mill village.

The booking rate to exhibit at the New Lanark Makers Market is as follows: £30 per day (Saturday or Sunday 10am-5pm) or £45 for a weekend (Saturday and Sunday 10am-5pm).

To visit the Makers Market at New Lanark, the dates are as follows: June 29 and 30; July 13, 14, 27 and 28; August 10 and 11.

To find out more about the Makers Market at New Lanark World Heritage Site, click HERE.