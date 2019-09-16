Scottish cat extravaganza show is cancelled

The London Cats Cat Extravaganza has cancelled its planned visit to Arbroath later this month.

The felines were scheduled to visit Scotland for the first time, at the Arbroath Community Centre for an intimate event on 28 and 29 September, where visitors were set to share the love with about 100 cats of numerous different breeds.

A spokesman said: ‘Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances the event in Scotland will not happen this September. The next LondonCats show now will occur in Blackpool on 19 and 20 October.’

The event was associated with TICA (The International Cat Association), which sanctions hundreds of cats shows annually across the globe and in 104 countries. TICA currently recognises 71 breeds of cats and is the largest registry of pedigree and household pet cats in the world.

The Arbroath event was supposed to showcase the Bengal, British Short Hair, Maine Coon, and Sphynx all under one roof, competing for the ultimate prize of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter, and Best Household Pet.

Also planned to join them were the more exotic breeds such as the Lykoi (better known as the Werewolf cat) and Marguerites (an African Sand Cat cross). The show will bring together not just the UK cat community, but cats from around the world. As well as welcoming TICA judges from around Europe and across the pond.

A purr-fect event for the whole family, there will be plenty of opportunities to pet and cuddle these furry friends. You can learn more about these intelligent animals and what makes cat’s fantastic companions by observing one of the judging rings.

For those who want to give something back to their beloved feline companions, there will be plenty of paw-some ways to spoil them with treats and gifts from our vendors, including Bengal Cat World, and more to be announced.