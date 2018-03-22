Scots Prisoner of War camp will be remembered

The history of a Scottish Prisoner of War camp is to feature in a talk.

Led by Cumnock History Group and supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Pennylands Camp 22 – Hidden Histories of Ayrshire exhibition tells the story of those who lived and worked in and around Pennylands Camp 22, a former WWII POW camp situated in the parish of Auchinleck.

Built as training facilities for the Tank Corps, Pennylands was also used as a transit camp for regiments and then a prisoner of war camp, housing German and Italian prisoners.

Bobby Grierson of Cumnock History Group will present a talk entitled Remembering the Past at Cumnock’s Baird Institute on Thursday, April 5.

The event is part of the Pennylands Camp 22 – Hidden Histories of Ayrshire exhibition, which runs at the museum until Saturday, April 28.

The talk is from 6.30-7.30pm and admission is free.

And on Friday, April 13, there will also be a chance for families to explore some of the memories told and objects on show at the exhibition through drama, arts and crafts workshops.

The family fun day runs from 1-3.30pm and is free to attend.

On display are objects from archaeological digs of the site, extracts from oral history interviews and archival documents from the period.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, April 28 and admission is free.

For more information and opening times, call the Baird Institute on 01290 427084.