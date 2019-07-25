Scotland’s National Airshow takes place on Saturday

Last minute preparations are underway at the National Museum of Flight, East Fortune for Scotland’s National Airshow, which takes place at the East Lothian attraction this Saturday.

The RAF’s mighty Typhoon multi-role delta-winged jet and Supermarine Spitfire, Hawker Hurricane and Avro Lancaster aircraft from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will feature in an impressive programme that is expected to attract thousands of visitors from Scotland and beyond on 27 July.

Other aerial highlights include renowned aerobatic display team, The Blades who will perform a jaw-dropping sequence of manoeuvres including synchronised rolls, twists, double tumbles and knife-edge spins. Scotland’s National Airshow will also welcome the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers who will perform breath-taking acrobatics with a wingwalker strapped to the top wings of a 1940s Boeing Stearman biplane.

A number of aircraft will make their debut at the event, including a Goodyear Corsair FG-1D US wartime fighter-bomber, an American P47 Thunderbolt Second World War fighter, a Second World War Soviet Yakovlev Yak-3 fighter plus a Westland Scout helicopter and a de Havilland Beaver utility aircraft from the Historic Army Aircraft Flight.

Five members of The Wings Parachute Display Team will be dropping in on the event and a Wildcat HMA 2 maritime attack helicopter and a 1943 Catalina flying boat will also take to the skies.

There will be a host of entertainment on the ground including the chance to meet Bomber Command veterans, a former Avro Vulcan bomber crew member and engineer plus many of the flight crews including members of the RAF Tutor and Typhoon teams. 50 years after Concorde first took to the skies, former Concorde First Officers, Tony Yule and Richard Pike will give talks about life on board the supersonic icon. Visitors can also step inside the Museum’s Concorde G-BOAA and learn more about the aircraft’s fascinating story in the attraction’s Concorde Experience.

All of the National Museum of Flight’s attractions will be open to explore, including its historic Second World War aircraft hangars, which are packed with exciting displays telling the stories of military and civil aviation over the past century. They can also enjoy the family friendly Fantastic Flight gallery with its interactive exhibits and can learn about the fascinating story of the R.34 airship in the Fortunes of War exhibition. This year marks the centenary of the airship’s record-breaking double crossing of the Atlantic.

Steve McLean, general manager at the National Museum of Flight, said: ‘Scotland’s National Airshow offers a fantastic mix of fast jets and flypasts from modern and heritage planes plus fabulous family entertainment on the ground. Visitors can hear stories from the pilots of some of our most iconic aircraft and will be able to explore our own wonderful collections. This fun-packed event really is one of the best family days out that Scotland has to offer.’

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 0300 123 6789, and at the gate on the day. Discounts are available for advance booking. Further details can be found at nms.ac.uk/airshow

Tickets are priced: Adult £23, concession £20, child 5-15 years £11 (under 5s free), family (two adults, two children) £58. Parking £5, programme £5. Concessions apply to the over 60s, students with valid NUS or Young Scot card, unemployed with ID, disabled people (carers of disabled people go free).

The National Museum of Flight is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.

