Rab C Nesbitt’s Mary Doll joins the Fat Friends

A new musical production of hit TV show Fat Friends is coming to Scotland this spring.

Following a successful run in England, the tour will include dates across the country in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, premiering at the Edinburgh playhouse on 19 April.

The popular drama which ran from 2000–2005, detailing the lives of a group of overweight friends has been adapted for the stage by Kay Mellor, the original creator of Fat Friends who has also written for shows such as Coronation Street and The Syndicate.

An original score has been composed for the musical by Nicholas Lloyd Webber which follows the antics of the much beloved characters, originally brought to the screen by the likes of James Corden, Ruth Jones and Alison Steadman.

The show centres on Kelly and her struggle to fit into her dream wedding dress ahead of her upcoming marriage to fiancee Kevin. Filled with plenty of charm and warmth, Fat Friends promises to serve up plenty of fun with some romance sprinkled in.

The production features Scottish entertainment legend Elaine C Smith as Betty, the mother of Kelly, played by I’d Do Anything winner Jodie Prenger.

Prenger has previously appeared in West End productions of Oliver and Les Miserables, Smith needs no introduction having been on the stage and screen for over 30 years, best known for her role as Mary Nesbitt in the BBC sitcom Rab C Nesbitt.

Recently she has appeared as Christine in Two Doors Down as well as her own show for STV Burdz Eye View.

Other famous faces include Kevin Kennedy as Kelly’s dad Fergus and Natasha Hamilton of Atomic Kitten fame as fitness guru Julia, though she is only appearing at the Glasgow and Aberdeen dates.

Kennedy is perhaps most recognised for his portrayal of Curly Watts in long running soap Coronation Street, appearing for almost 20 years.

He has also had a successful music career, being a founding member of legendary Manchester band The Smiths as well as releasing albums with his own group, Bunch of Thieves.

The production will be brought to life by a talented backstage crew including award winning set and costume designer Bretta Gerecke, musical supervisor and orchestrator Simon Lee and Sound Designer Gareth Owen.

The show will run throughout April and May, showing at The Edinburgh Playhouse 19-21 April, Glasgow’s King’s Theatre between 30 April – 5 May and at His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen from 21 May to 26 May.