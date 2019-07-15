Plenty to entertain the family at Wallace Monument

The National Wallace Monument in Stirling has a programme of free activities that visitors can enjoy every day in July and August.

It comes as it was revealed the cost of entertaining children during school holidays has increased by 25% over the past five years (research by Post Office).

The special programme of events has been launched to provide families with fun and affordable activities over the summer as part of the Monument’s 150th anniversary celebrations. The packed calendar will feature family-friendly activities including falconry, archery, warrior training, face painting and live actor performances.

Every Monday between 10am and 5pm, expert falconers will be on hand to discuss the majestic birds of prey on display at the Monument and archery instructors will provide lessons on Tuesdays between 11am and 4pm. There will be warrior training, with demonstrations and games every Thursday, while Family Fridays will see face painting, balloon swords and fun activities related to Scottish history taking place at the famous landmark between 11am and 4pm.

Special performances of Scotland’s National Hero, a gripping recounting of Scotland’s past from a costumed actor will take place every Wednesday. In July, two soldiers from opposing sides meet after the Battle of Stirling Bridge in the Tales from the Battlefield weekend performances, whilst in August weekend visitors will be regaled with battle stories from costumed Stirling soldiers in A Battle Won.

Visitors wishing to climb the Monument’s 246 steps to the top of the tower to witness beautiful views of Stirlingshire and the Highlands from its crown can purchase a family admission for £27.50 (valid for two adults and two children). This ticket will also give access to the newly refurbished galleries which feature brand new exhibitions, videos and interactive activities across three floors.

Ken Thomson, marketing manager at Stirling District Tourism, the charity that operates The National Wallace Monument, said: ‘Our free activities in July and August have been specially designed to entertain and engage young people and families over the summer. The school holidays can be an expensive time, so we think they will love taking part in these cost-friendly events and will discover a different side to Scottish history.

‘2019 is such an exciting time in the history of The National Wallace Monument. This summer, during the Monument’s 150th anniversary year, we can’t wait to welcome people from across Scotland and beyond.’

The Monument’s official anniversary date is 11 September, which will be marked by an evening lightshow with animations projected onto the Monument. On 14 September, the celebratory festival, Wallace Wha Hae! will be held at nearby Wallace High School, with live music acts including Stevie McCrorie and The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and entertainment, craft activities, food and drink from 2–9.45pm. These events have been partly funded by EventScotland.

Tickets to The National Wallace Monument’s exhibition galleries and the 150th anniversary Wallace Wha Hae! festival can be purchased from www.nationalwallacemonument.com.