Meet the makers at the Big Burns Supper

The south of Scotland is gearing up for the the Big Burns Supper festival, and will be joined by a welcome additional event this year.

The festival starts on Thursday 24 January and runs through to 3 February, and will be accompanied by the Dumfries Makers Market, curated by The Guild (Dumfries) CIC.

The artisan market, which will have over 15 stalls from local artists, designers and makers, is to be held within the Festival marquee on Saturday 26 January from noon to 10pm and Sunday 27 January from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy shopping for something a little bit different or get involved in the programme of creative workshops throughout the weekend. There will be a children’s cookery class, story-telling sessions plus printing and embroidery workshops, talks and demonstrations.

Meet makers from across the region and beyond and find out the story of their designs and inspiration behind their work. There will be gifts to make you smile, vegan friendly candles, handmade books and prints, designs inspired by Scottish words and sayings and Bonnie the Beltie. Handmade jewellery, beautiful local floristry and much more.

Councillor Adam Wilson, DUmfries and Galloway Council’s events champion said: ‘This specialist market will be a fantastic, additional attraction at the Festival and is sure to draw hundreds of extra visitors into Dumfries.

‘As a council we are committed to identifying and implementing the best means of securing economic opportunities for businesses through the regional Major Festivals and Events Strategy 2018. January to date has already been a positive month, with the successful Women’s Under 18s World Championship Ice Hockey tournament being hosted at Dumfries Ice Bowl. Our council’s investment in festivals and events is making a real difference to our local economy.’

Kirsten Scott, director of The Guild agreed: ‘We were delighted and overwhelmed with the positive response we had to our first Dumfries Makers Market at the Christmas Lights Switch-on event.

‘Despite the awful weather, visitors flocked to the market in their thousands and spirits were certainly not dampened. To now be collaborating with Big Burns Supper to present another Makers Market is such an honour and we are so excited to showcase even more talent from our region and beyond. At least this time, our market will be inside a heated marquee!’

Rachael MacDougal, associate producer for Electronika, the Producers of Big Burns Supper said: ’We are so proud to support our local arts and crafts traders at this year’s event, which is offering audiences and our international friends and visitors the chance to browse the incredible crafts and creations produced from across the region.

‘January can be a challenging month across the board – but we’re honoured that our festival in collaboration with The Guild Dumfries, can offer both a cultural and an economic springboard into 2019 for local people, who in turn help support our region’s growing and diverse, cultural economy.’

Leah Halliday, director of The Guild, concluded: ‘We are delighted that Dumfries and Galloway Council have shown faith in us by awarding a grant of £500 to help with workshop materials and production costs. It has been a huge boost for us. We have also secured funding from Dumfries and Galloway Unlimited to pay for tutor fees for our workshops, which again is very welcome.’

The 2019 Big Burns Festival runs from 24 January – 3 February. Tickets are available to book via www.bigburnssupper.com or by calling 01381 271 820.