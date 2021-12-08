Magnificent trail at Christmas at the Botanics

It’s beginning to look like Christmas at the Botanics, as the 2021 trail has opened its doors.

Running until January 2 2022, it has unveiled several new magical attractions alongside many festive favourites at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

A must-see is Aquastell, a gigantic installation made up of several dynamic lighting arches, which has been created by French lighting artists, Pitaya. New to the trail, Aquastell will dazzle visitors as it displays several stunning lighting scenarios which change as people move around it, making it appear as if they are walking among shooting stars.

Other new and immersive installations along the trail are Digital Rain, Fireflies in the Woods, and the mesmerising Sea of Light as the festive finale – featuring an enchanting mix of sound and light that washes across the landscape in shimmering waves. Returning favourites include Christmas Cathedral, Fire Garden and, of course, a jolly visit from Santa.

In a year where family and friends can reunite over the festive season, the trail will provide awe and wonder for everyone who visits.

Kari Coghill, director of enterprise and communication at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, said: ‘This year’s trail is one of the most spectacular yet. We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Garden over the coming weeks.

‘Those who attend directly contribute to our wider work, with profits from ticket sales helping to support our vital research and conservation efforts in Scotland and around the world. At a time when the impact of the climate on biodiversity is high on the agenda globally, our work is more important than ever.’

This year, there will continue to be health and safety measures in place to ensure that visitors follow Scottish Government guidance on Covid-19 and everyone can enjoy their trail experience. These include reduced capacity of attendees, a one-way system and a request to make space for others also enjoying the trail and the mandatory wearing of face coverings in indoor areas. These measures will be monitored and visitors kept informed of any changes to guidance during the run.

Jonathan Marks, chief development director at Raymond Gubbay, a division of Sony Music, which promotes the trail, added: ‘Christmas at the Botanics is a huge draw within the Capital’s festive calendar. We are extremely pleased with the breadth of artists and installations that are part of this year’s trail and I am sure that the experience will be as magical as ever.’

For ticket information, pricing and timings, visit www.rbge.org.uk/christmas. A timed entry system will be in place, with visitors encouraged to book now to avoid disappointment.

Christmas at the Botanics is one of 14 outdoor illuminated trails staged across the UK by Raymond Gubbay Limited, a division of Sony Music. Christmas at the Botanics is presented in partnership with the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and the trail is created by Culture Creative.

For more details visit https://mychristmastrails.co.uk/