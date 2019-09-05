London Cat Extravaganza coming to Scotland

The London Cats Cat Extravaganza is touring the UK and their next stop is Arbroath.

The felines will be in town with a mission to stage, reward, and celebrate our purr-fect companions.

For the first time in Scotland, LondonCats will be taking over Arbroath Community Centre for an intimate event on 28 and 29 September, where visitors can share the love with about 100 cats of numerous different breeds.

The event is associated with TICA (The International Cat Association), which sanctions hundreds of cats shows annually across the globe and in 104 countries. TICA currently recognises 71 breeds of cats and is the largest registry of pedigree and household pet cats in the world.

Amongst the different breeds of our cat show, there will be some of your favourites such as the Bengal, British Short Hair, Maine Coon, and Sphynx all under one roof competing for the ultimate prize of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter, and Best Household Pet.

Also joining these cats are the more exotic breeds such as the Lykoi (better known as the Werewolf cat) and Marguerites (an African Sand Cat cross). The show will bring together not just the UK cat community, but cats from around the world. As well as welcoming TICA judges from around Europe and across the pond.

A purr-fect event for the whole family, there will be plenty of opportunities to pet and cuddle these furry friends. You can learn more about these intelligent animals and what makes cat’s fantastic companions by observing one of the judging rings.

For those who want to give something back to their beloved feline companions, there will be plenty of paw-some ways to spoil them with treats and gifts from our vendors, including Bengal Cat World, and more to be announced.

The show will open to the public from 9am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available on the door or online, from the LondonCats website. Online prices are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, and under 12s go free. Get your tickets HERE.