Kids celebrate learning on the Fife Circle Line

Children from the two primary schools closest to each end of the Forth Bridge are to present an exhibition that celebrates renowned Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson.

The Learning on Track: From a Railway Carriage exhibition tells the story of a project that has been unique and innovative; the first time Stevenson’s work has been used as a focus for a travelling classroom, providing learning on the railway track.

A total of 57 pupils North Queensferry School and St Margaret’s RC Primary in South Queensferry, who have created an exhibition including panels telling the story of the project, some of the sets and models and a preview of a specially created animated film bringing Stevenson’s poem From a Railway Carriage bang up to date for the 21st century.

Exhibition event one takes place at Platform 2, Kinghorn Gallery, Kinghorn Station, Station Brae, Kinghorn, on Saturday 19 January from 10am–4pm.

Exhibition event two is at Aberdour Signal Box Studio, Platform 1, Aberdour Station, Station Place, Aberdour, on Friday 25 January from 1.45–2.30pm.

Following these two events the exhibition will travel to venues on and around the Fife Circle, providing an insight into this exciting project.

The project has been assisted by Anim8s, a Fife-based charity that provides creative media opportunities for children and young people.