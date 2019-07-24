It’s a special fun day that’s just for dogs

Pet pooches are set to compete for a series of lighthearted titles and prizes as the annual Fun Dog Show returns to Dumfries House tomorrow.

The family-friendly event, which will take place on the estate between 2pm and 4.30pm on Thursday 25 July, will see dogs take part in a series of show categories at the East Ayrshire property, which was saved for the nation by Prince Charles, including Cutest Puppy, Waggiest Tail, Best Sausage Catcher, Best Costume and Best Trick.

And humans under the age of 12 will also have the opportunity to show off their training skills in a bid to be crowned Best Young Handler.

Dumfries House’s Louise McClounie, who organises the event every year, said: ‘The Fun Dog Show is always one of the estate’s most popular annual events and we are really looking forward to hosting it for the fifth year running.

‘The dog show is suitable for people of all ages and even those who don’t want to participate are welcome to come along and cheer on the competitors. There will also be a variety of different stalls on the day offering everything from pet hair removal products to advice on first aid for dogs.’

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the event, sponsors Husse are hoping to break the Guiness World Record for Largest Braque du Bourbonnais Dog Walk on the day.

Attending the Fun Dog Show as a spectator is free and it costs just £1 to enter each show category. The money raised will be donated to charity.

