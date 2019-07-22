Historic Days Await as lances clash and shields shatter

Spectators can choose their champion as noble knights face each other in the field this weekend.

Spectacular Jousting returns to Caerlaverock Castle, near Dumfries, from 12.30–4.30pm on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July.

The competitors will mount their horses as the tournaments kick off at 1.30pm and 3.15pm in the main arena, where visitors can watch the fearless knights battle it out in a daring display of skill and horsemanship.

Visitors can explore the sights and sounds of medieval life – from food and clothes to heraldry to armour – in the medieval encampment, meet soldiers, visit the horses in their stables, have a go at archery and see falcons flying overhead. Kids can even have a go at junior jousting to triumph over the angry knight.

Gillian Urquhart, events manager at Historic Environment Scotland, said: ‘Spectacular Jousting is one of our best loved family-friendly events. Visitors will feel as though they have been transported back to the Middle Ages under the backdrop of the picturesque Caerlaverock Castle.

‘We’re encouraging everyone to come along and enjoy all that the event has to offer, as well as exploring the historic castle.

‘With a colourful line-up of daring competitors and their noble steeds, we’re looking forward to an exciting weekend celebrating this iconic medieval sport.’

The stunning Caerlaverock Castle, one of over 70 staffed Historic Scotland attractions managed by Historic Environment Scotland, is the epitome of a medieval stronghold, featuring a moat, twin-towered gatehouse and lofty battlements.

Spectacular Jousting takes place at Caerlaverock Castle from 12.30–4.30pm on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July, with the main jousts taking place at 1.30pm and 3.15pm. The Castle will be open from 9.30am for visitors to explore before the event begins at 12.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, £10 for concessions, £7 for children and under 5s go free. There is a 10% discount for online bookings. Entry is free for Historic Scotland members.

For more information, visit historicdaysawait.scot/knights