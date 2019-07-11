High flyers head to Scotland’s National Airshow

A high-flying line-up has been added to Scotland’s National Airshow at the National Museum of Flight.

A Wildcat HMA 2 maritime attack helicopter, a 1943 Catalina flying boat and a 1942 North American T6 Texan training aircraft will all be taking part in the event at East Fortune on Saturday 27 July.

Aircraft making their debut at the event now include a Second World War Soviet Yakovlev Yak-3 fighter plus a Westland Scout helicopter and a de Havilland Beaver utility aircraft from the Historic Army Aircraft Flight.

Other new additions to the flight programme include a Goodyear Corsair FG-1D US wartime fighter-bomber, a Canadair T-33 Silver Star jet and an American P47 Thunderbolt Second World War-era fighter. Five members of The Wings Parachute Display Team will also be dropping in on the event.

The aerial entertainment programme already includes the RAF’s mighty Typhoon multi-role delta-winged jet and Supermarine Spitfire, Hawker Hurricane and Avro Lancaster aircraft from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Renowned aerobatic display team, The Blades will take to the skies over East Fortune, performing a jaw-dropping sequence of manoeuvres including synchronised rolls, twists, double tumbles and knife-edge spins. Scotland’s National Airshow will also welcome the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers which will perform breath-taking acrobatics with a wingwalker strapped to the top wings of a 1940s Boeing Stearman biplane.

Visitors can enjoy a host of entertainment on the ground. Haddington Pipe Band will open the event and visitors will be able to meet Bomber Command veterans, a former Avro Vulcan bomber crew member and engineer plus members of the RAF Tutor team.

50 years after Concorde first took to the skies, former Concorde First Officer, Tony Yule will give talks about life on board the supersonic icon. Visitors can step inside the Museum’s Concorde G-BOAA and learn more about the aircraft’s fascinating story in the attraction’s Concorde Experience.

All of the National Museum of Flight’s attractions will be open to explore, including its historic Second World War aircraft hangars, which are packed with exciting displays telling the stories of military and civil aviation over the past century.

They can also enjoy the family friendly Fantastic Flight gallery with its interactive exhibits and can learn about the fascinating story of the R.34 airship in the Fortunes of War exhibition. This year marks the centenary of the airship’s record-breaking double crossing of the Atlantic.

Steve McLean, general manager at the National Museum of Flight, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to add even more exciting aircraft to the line-up for Scotland’s National Airshow. The event offers a fantastic mix of fast jets and flypasts from modern and heritage planes plus fabulous family entertainment on the ground.

‘Visitors can hear stories from the pilots of some of our most iconic aircraft and will be able to explore our own wonderful collections. This packed event really is one of the best family days out that Scotland has to offer.’

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 0300 123 6789, and at the gate on the day. Discounts are available for advance booking. Further details can be found at nms.ac.uk/airshow

Early bird tickets available until today, Thursday 11 July. Members £18, concession £16.50, child 5-15 years £8 (under 5s free), family (two adults, two children) £46. Adult £19, concession £17.50, child 5-15 years £9.50 (under 5s free), family (two adults, two children) £49.

Full price (from 12 July and on the day), are: Adult £23, concession £20, child 5-15 years £11 (under 5s free), family (two adults, two children) £58. Parking £5, programme £5.

The National Museum of Flight is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.

