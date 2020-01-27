Go stargazing at the nation’s biggest rooftop garden

Experience stargazing on Scotland’s biggest rooftop garden, at the end of this month, for an out of this world event for all the family.

This event will take place on the evenings of 31 January, 1 and 2 February, commencing at New Lanark’s Mill 3 exhibition gallery with a family friendly astronomy talk that will open your eyes to the starscape above and give you an insight to the evening ahead.

Following the talk you can take part in cosmic craft activities, including a chance to create your own telescope with real lenses. The event will then move up to our rooftop garden where telescopes will be provided for observing the skies and stars, subject to weather on the night.

There will also be a chance to join in games and quizzes, and enjoy New Lanark’s pop-up café selling tea, coffee, cakes and child friendly snacks. The Mill Café will be open late selling early dinner.

Stargazing at New Lanark are: 6.30pm; 7pm; 7.30pm.

Prices: Adult/child £7 (under 3yrs free), family of three £16, family of four £21, family of five £28 (family tickets must include one adult).

Sessions will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees should arrive 10 minutes before the session starts. Each session last approximately two hours. Please note there will be groups of 10 per telescope. Visitors are welcome to bring their own telescopes. The sky clarity is weather dependant. Children must be supervised at all times. Booking is essential/

For more information about Stargazing at New Lanark World Heritage Site and to book online visit www.newlanark.org.