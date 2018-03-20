Gearing up for fun at NTS properties across Scotland

Get ready to spring into Easter fun with the National Trust for Scotland across Aberdeenshire from next week.

The National Trust for Scotland is getting ready to celebrate Easter and the arrival of spring with its annual Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts across Aberdeenshire.

Events take place at the conservation charity’s Aberdeenshire properties – Castle Fraser, Inverurie, Craigievar Castle, Alford, Crathes Castle and Drum Castle, both near Banchory, Fyvie Castle, Turriff, Haddo House and Pitmedden Garden, both near Ellon, Leith Hall, Huntly and Mar Lodge Estate, Braemar – from 30 March to 2 April.

Dozens more events take place all over Scotland over the Easter weekend, with two unusual locations joining the fun for 2018 – Barry Mill, an operational water mill in Carnoustie and the Tenement House, a traditional Glaswegian tenement flat.

Iain Hawkins, general manager North East said: ‘We are getting ready to roll for another fantastic season with our Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts. We do this so that families can spend time together, enjoying the beautiful places which we protect.’

There are also exciting new experiences for visitors this Easter, as the Trust unveils two major new developments.

The Easter bunny will find a new friend at Brodie Castle near Forres this spring, with the opening of the Playful Garden. This unique, family-friendly garden experience will be full of surprises, colourful stories and giant sized fun, including Brodie bunny – at more than 6.5 metres, he’s about the biggest rabbit sculpture in Scotland.

Family fun at Newhailes, East Lothian has got a big boost too, as they get ready to open ‘Weehailes’ a magical play area inspired by the special place of books and learning in the history of one of Scotland’s most impressive historical attractions.

For more information about Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts, the Playful Garden at Brodie Castle and Weehailes, and other events across Scotland, click HERE.