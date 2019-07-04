Fight to ‘survive’ in a zombie wasteland

In the bleak aftermath of a world ravaged by a zombie apocalypse and war, you are a survivor who must battle their way through the ninety-minute nightmare in order to survive.

But the undead are not your only enemy…bands of insane, armoured mutants and marauding gangs plague the land, with no mercy for anyone who dares get in their way.

Upon entering the cavernous Wasteland below Glasgow’s Central Station you will be immediately immersed in the cataclysmic chaos of a broken planet. Think Mad Max meets the Walking Dead – This is not for the faint hearted.

Fortunately for you, a secret bunker of supplies has been discovered hidden deep under beneath the old railway arches. However, of course things are not that simple. Word has got out amongst the horrors of the Wasteland as they prepare to descend on you and your tribe of survivors. Now, you must fight for survival in an ultimate reality experience like no other.

Using iCombat technology, the Wasteland Experience will arm players with a state of the art M4 assault rifle that includes realistic recoil, sound, muzzle flashes and hit detection – without a single projectile being fired.

With over 29 years of creating nightmares under their belts, 2012 saw Zed Events hosting the very first feature length Zombie Experience. A new form of interactive theatre was born in an abandoned Shopping Mall in Reading, England with a launch that went viral; cementing Zed Event’s title as the unrivalled masters of immersive horror.

On top of a weapon simulation so advanced that it’s used for military training, Zed Events use Hollywood costumes and Special Effects to truly bring player’s worst nightmares to life. The Wasteland Experience will feature props and guises from some of the world’s most acclaimed apocalyptic costume makers including Mark Corduroy Creations (BBC’s Doctor Who) and Dust Monkey; as well as some gory Special Effects from the Oscar winning Coulier Creatures (World War Z, Pride and Prejudice with Zombies).

This is a short run show from 18th to 21st July, with very limited numbers of tickets on sale HERE

Tickets are £39.99 per person for a 90 min session.