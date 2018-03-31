Enjoy a royal appointment at Blair Castle

Hit TV series Victoria and the royal on whom it is based are being celebrated at a Queen Victoria exhibition at Blair Castle.

Following the nation’s interest and intrigue in the life of Queen Victoria, Blair Castle opened its doors yesterday (Friday) to a new exhibition.

Victoria at Blair Castle aims to reveal the monarch’s connection with the highland estate and her close friendship with the Duchess of Atholl.

This special exhibition will celebrate the re-opening of the castle in time for Easter and over the next 10 weeks guests will be treated to a memorable experience, that will look back at the royal’s close connection with Atholl Estates and Blair Castle.

This new feature to the castle guarantees the perfect day out for fans of ITV’s award-winning series Victoria – starring Jenna Coleman – and includes some of the stunning costumes from the period drama.

The castle’s archivist has curated an educational and engaging showcase of images and artefacts relating to the time Queen Victoria and Prince Albert visited the region, alongside key facts and anecdotes which illustrate the role they played in the history of Atholl Estates.

Discover why the Atholl Highlanders are known as the only private army in Europe; what lasting tribute Princess Victoria planted in the estate; view the private letters exchanged between Duchess Anne and Queen Victoria; and learn about the special gift the Duke and Duchess of Atholl gave to Queen Victoria.

The setting for episode seven in the second series of the ITV programme, Blair Castle has a long history with the royal family.

Visitors to the exhibition will see the beautiful bedroom suite purchased by the Duke of Atholl specifically for Queen Victoria’s visit. With no expense spared on the furniture and décor, Queen Victoria later wrote in her journal: ‘We went to look at the old and really handsome rooms in which we lived.’

First visiting Scotland in 1842, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert quickly fell in love with the country and subsequently chose to return in 1844, when they stayed at Blair Castle for three weeks.

Julia Sim, head of sales and marketing at Blair Castle, said: ‘Blair Castle is a truly fitting venue to host this Queen Victoria Exhibition. Not only did Queen Victoria and Prince Albert develop a close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Atholl, but they were also advocates of Blair Castle and enjoyed their initial visit to the region so much that they chose to return for, what in those days was, a long stay.

‘The combination of old and personal artefacts belonging to Queen Victoria, alongside the replica costumes from the ITV period drama all help bring the stories from the past back to life. They also paint a picture of the relationships and happy times enjoyed by the royal couple at Blair Castle.

‘Whether you’re a history buff or simply want to find out more about the royal family’s Scottish connections, the exhibition has something for everyone.

The Queen Victoria Exhibition will run until Sunday 10 June. Access to the exhibition is included in the entrance fee of £12 per adult, with annual season passes for access to Blair Castle and the grounds available at a cost of just £20 per adult.

For more information on Blair Castle and Atholl Estate visit www.blair-castle.co.uk.