Drumlanrig Castle gears up for its Christmas fair

The picturesque Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate has been sprinkled with festive magic and will be lit up red and green for the return of its Christmas fair later this month.

A marquee located at the front of the castle will host the annual festive fair with an array of craft, gift and food stalls on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November.

Visitors can add to their Christmas shopping whilst watching the Christmas tree light switch on and enjoying mulled wine and mince pies from the Tearoom

The Fair will also feature the Estate’s seasonal garden trail or touring the wider grounds by horse-drawn carriage, thanks to Blackstone Clydesdales on Saturday only.

Of course, no Christmas event would be the same without a visit from Santa himself. Children can pop into Drumlanrig’s grotto and whisper their wish lists to Mr Claus and his elves across both days.

Anna Fergusson, estate manager at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, said: “The Fair is a sell out once again for traders this year and we are really proud of the quality and variety on offer to visitors. The Fair is a great opportunity to get into the festive spirit and pick up bespoke gifts for friends and family.”

Drumlanrig’s Christmas Fair takes place on Friday 29 November from 3-8pm and Saturday 30 November from 11am-6pm. Entry costs £5 per car.

For further event information visit www.drumlanrigcastle.co.uk/events or call 01848 331 555.