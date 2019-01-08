Dippy the dinosaur arrives after millions of years

Glasgow’s latest visitor has been waiting for their trip to the city for millions of years.

After delighting more than 132,000 dinosaur enthusiasts during his time at Ulster Museum, Belfast, Dippy has begun his journey across the Irish Sea to Scotland.

Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure is being brought to visitors in Scotland by the Natural History Museum London in partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation, and supported by Dell EMC and Williams & Hill.

A specially equipped van will transport Dippy, the 26 metre long dinosaur cast, to Glasgow. The impressive 292 bone structure has been dismantled, carefully packed into 16 crates and is now making its way by ferry to Kelvingrove Museum ahead of his big reveal there on Tuesday 22 January.

As the UK tour hits the half-way point, the iconic dinosaur will be in Glasgow until 6 May 2019 and is free to visit. Never before on public display outside of London, Kelvingrove Museum is the only Scottish destination on the tour that has already delighted record-breaking numbers of visitors at three previous venues across the UK.

Chair of Glasgow Life, Councillor David McDonald, said: ‘Dippy is on a mission to inspire families to explore our incredible natural history collections and the wonderfully rich, local environment that makes Scotland famous the world over.

‘For Glasgow that journey begins now as Dippy sets sails across the Irish Sea to meet his fans from all over Scotland. We look forward to welcoming the team from Natural History Museum London who will piece this splendid creature together and transform the main hall at Kelvingrove Museum.

‘The really exciting, unusual thing is that visitors can watch from the balcony as Dippy takes shape, before the exhibition opens to certain applause in two weeks’ time. Lots of people are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see Dippy up close, so we are asking guests to allow some extra time for their visit.’

The full skeleton in its displayed pose is an impressive 21.3 metres long, 4.3 metres wide and 4.25 metres high. It will take a specialist team from Natural History Museum London, comprising of four technicians and two conservators, five days to bring this incredible creature to life in Glasgow.

Dippy on Tour is on a mission to inspire five million natural history adventures and encourage families to explore nature on their doorstep. Glasgow Museums will use Dippy’s visit, together with a supporting public and schools programme, to showcase the city’s natural history collection and stunning local natural habitats.

The Natural History Museum’s Head of National Public Programmes, Katrina Nilsson, said: ‘We are thrilled to be reaching the half-way point of the tour. Dippy has received such an overwhelming welcome at his first three destinations and inspired countless people to explore the fantastic nature available on their doorstep.

‘For the next leg of the tour, Dippy is travelling to Glasgow where we hope he will continue to inspire a greater understanding and passion for the natural world.’

Admission is free and there is no need to pre-book to explore Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure. Glasgow Museums expect a large volume of visitors during Dippy’s first few weeks at Kelvingrove Museum, as such they are asking people to be patient and build in extra time for their visit. For more on the exhibition and associated public programme visit www.glasgowmuseums.com.

