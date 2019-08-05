Castle will host adventure travel film festival

Bikes and natural beauty will be in focus at Brodie Castle’s first film festival.

Exploring the globe on two (and sometimes three) wheels is a theme for the first ever Adventure Travel Film Festival to take place at the National Trust for Scotland’s Brodie Castle this September.

Pedalling in Patagonia, rickshawing across India, motorbiking through the Himalayas and climbing to Australia’s highest point by handcycle are amongst the stories featuring in the festival which runs from 13–15 September for the first time.

James Dean, operations manager at Brodie Castle said: ‘We’re getting geared up to share these amazing tales about travel on bikes, rickshaws, canoes and on foot.

‘This is the only place in the UK these films will be shown, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences to Brodie Castle to explore all that this beautiful place has to offer.’

Nearly 30 movies are programmed as part of the weekend which celebrates the best in adventure travel film and features impressive and inspiring feats achieved by travellers across the globe.

As part of the Adventure Travel Film Festival experience, the Trust is offering attendees the rare opportunity to camp in the grounds of the estate on the banks of the Moray Firth.

Ticket packages for the three-day event begin at £90. Camping and luxury accommodation packages are also available. For full info, visit www.nts.org.uk.

Just 20 minutes from Inverness Airport, Brodie Castle is a beautiful estate set in tranquil countryside close to the Moray Firth and Speyside.