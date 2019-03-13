Blair Drummond all ready to go on safari again

Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park is set to bring in spring with two weeks of family-friendly activities as the attraction reopens for 2019.

Ranked as the sixth most popular paid attraction in Scotland in a recent report produced by ASVA (Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions), the independent, family-owned Stirlingshire attraction will host The Big Spring Fling throughout the spring school holidays.

From 30 March – 14 April, visitors can expect a fun-filled day out, with spring-themed entertainment from magician and puppeteer Scott Lovat.

A special edition version of a 3D film, Big Buck Bunny’s Day Out, featuring a giant rabbit and three cheeky squirrels will also be shown in the Safari Marquee – a new indoor space allowing visitors to enjoy the activities in any weather.

An interactive egg trail where little ones can hunt for hidden treasure across the adventure park will also take place with the chance to win prizes.

Marketing manager Liz Gunn said: ‘At Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park we are dedicated to providing a great day out for families, with something new to experience every time they visit.

‘The Big Spring Fling promises to be a really fun day out for families with children of any age. With a host of exciting activities taking place throughout the day, it’s the perfect way to spend time with the family during the school holidays.’

As well as spring-themed activities, visitors will also be able to catch their first sighting of the safari park’s new 20-month old Amur tiger, Vitali, who joined four-year old female tiger Hope in December 2018.

Visitors can also make their way through the popular drive-through wildlife reserves to catch an up-close glimpse of the rhinos, zebras, lions, camels and antelope. For those who don’t mind monkeys climbing on their car bonnet, the Barbary macaque drive-through, which featured on comedian Peter Kay’s Car Share, will also be open.

A new catering selection with a focus on Scottish provenance and a whole range of food and drink options will also be available.

Tickets purchased online to the popular tourist destination cost £13.50 for children and seniors, and £16.50 for adults. All activities are included in the cost of entry to the park.

The Big Spring Fling events will take place daily from 10am – 5.30pm in the new Safari Marquee.

Visit www.blairdrummond.com for more details.