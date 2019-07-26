An out of this world experience awaits at light show

A Scottish light and sound spectacular has announced that this year’s event will present a spectacular ‘Space’ theme.

Organisers of Illuminight with Lidl, the light and sound spectacular in Kilmarnock’s Dean Castle Country Park, will transform the picturesque park, woodland trails and water features with incredible installations using state-of-the-art light, sound and projection.

Inspired by the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing, Unique Events and East Ayrshire Leisure have engaged with Scotland’s leading lighting designer Grant Anderson and production specialists Black Light to curate an all-new show for 2019, which promises to be out-of-this-world, leading audiences on an intergalactic adventure from the KASA Spaceport (Kilmarnock Aeronautics & Space Administration) to discover alien worlds, the solar system and even more interactive installations and surprises for young and old.

Supermarket chain Lidl return as headline sponsors to support the event this year, with audiences enjoying delicious Lidl products from Warming Zones throughout the event, which in 2018 served over 7,000 cups of hot chocolate and 50,000 toasted marshmallows over the 23-night run.

In only two years, Illuminight with Lidl has welcomed over 80,000 visitors and this year an estimated 47,000 visitors will visit Dean Castle Country Park between Wednesday 23 October to Sunday 17 November.

Tickets for the 2019 event are now on-sale, with a limited number of discounted tickets for local residents with a KA postcode available at a 10% reduction on the full price adult and children tickets. Special offer Preview Night tickets for Wednesday 23 October will allow audiences to be the very first to see the spectacular new show.

Official accommodation partners The Park Hotel, Kilmarnock return with special event offers, with Afternoon Tea, Dinner and Accommodation packages available for both local audiences and visitors travelling from outwith East Ayrshire to the event.

Audiences are encouraged to book early for 2019 to take advantage of ticket offers and make sure they don’t miss out dates for this year, which are once again expected to sell-out.

Penny Dougherty, director of Unique Events, said: ‘Illuminight with Lidl has become a firm fixture in the Scottish winter calendar attracting visitors from all over the country. We are putting tickets on sale this early due to demand and we know that the 2019 Space Spectacular will be as popular with locals and visitors to Kilmarnock as ever.’

Councillor Elena Whitham, chair of East Ayrshire Leisure, said: ‘What an exciting theme for Illuminight with Lidl 2019 and I can’t wait to see Dean Castle Country Park transformed into KASA to mark this really important event in history. East Ayrshire Leisure is celebrating space in lots of ways this year to tie into Illuminight with Lidl including our Space Chase Summer Reading Challenge that takes place at libraries across East Ayrshire.’

Paul Bush OBE, director of events at VisitScotland, said: ‘EventScotland is delighted to be continuing its support of Illuminight with Lidl through our National Events Programme. This year’s event will undoubtedly capture the imaginations of both locals and visitors alike with its adventurous new space theme and immersive sound and light displays. Illuminight plays a key role in the visitor economy of the local area and showcases Kilmarnock’s Dean Castle Country Park as the perfect stage for events.’

Illuminight with Lidl will return to Dean Castle Country Park from Wednesday 23 October to Sunday 17 November 2019.

Tickets are available from www.illuminight.co.uk. Weekday (Tue–Thurs) tickets priced at £12.50 Full Price, £6.50 child, £35.00 for a family ticket and £11.00 for Group ticket (10+ Adults). Weekend (Fri–Sun) tickets priced at £14.00 Full price, £7.50 child, £40.00 for a family ticket and £12.50 for Group ticket (10+ Adults).