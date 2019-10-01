A place in the sun for the young cast of Annie

In these uncertain and seemingly gloomy times, we could all do with a concentrated dose of optimism.

And a large portion of positivity is never more welcome than on a Monday as another week of responsible adulting begins.

With this in mind, my colleague Rosie and I ventured along to the Edinburgh Playhouse last night to watch Annie the Musical. With Lesley Joseph as Miss Hannigan, we felt we’d be in safe hands.

All of the children played their roles beautifully and with great enthusiasm. The mind boggled at how much work and preparation had gone into their routines, and not a foot was put wrong throughout the night. Annie in particular had much to remember, and for someone so young to have shown so much promise was quite remarkable. The tiniest girl of the troupe, a little blonde girl, also shone as her cheeky lines were delivered perfectly, whilst also demonstrating an adeptness for physical comedy.

The whole show stayed very closely to the original movie of 1982. We loved the fact that Annie still had her curly red locks – immediately recognisable and easy to pick out on stage.

The set was really well done; the grungy feel of the dormitory in the orphanage set the mood, and the sparkling NYC backdrop and Mr Warbucks’ home were the perfect contrast, serving as Annie’s hope of a brighter future.

Lesley Joseph effectively captured the cruelty and malevolence of Miss Hannigan. A penchant for a drink – fridge was well stocked with the next bottle of gin. However the team behind the show could have taken advantage of Lesley’s incredible talent a little more, perhaps adding a dash more humour into her character? Still very well done.

The orchestra was incredible as always. The pianist wasn’t even put off by Annie’s misplaced paper airplane that landed straight on his keys in the second act!

Special mention must go to Annie’s faithful four-legged friend Sandy the labradoodle, who melted hearts with every appearance on stage.

A lovely show for the younger generation, even though the back drop of The Great Depression of the 1930’s will more than likely be lost on the kiddies.

A good excuse for a sing-song and a chance to see the rising stars of tomorrow!

Annie the Musical will be at Edinburgh Playhouse until Saturday 5th October

To book tickets click HERE