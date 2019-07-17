A delightful doggy day out with a difference

If you love dogs or have a dog and looking for somewhere to take them for a day out, this weekend offers you the perfect place to go.

Traquair House, in Innerleithen, Peeblesshire, is holding its annual Dog Day’s Out this Sunday, 21 July, from 11am – 5pm. Now in its fourth year, this is a fun packed day for dogs, their owners, and all who love them.

Among the activities taking place the highlight is the Companion Dog Show. Whatever the shape, size, breed of your dog you can enter classes such as Dog with the Waggiest Tail, Dog that Looks Most Like its Owner and Bad Hair Day for scruffiest dog.

Could your dog win at the obedience classes for longest stay down (with temptations) or best junior handler. The most hotly contested class is Fastest Sausage Eater where the greediest dogs are top of the class!

The Daphne Memorial Cup will be awarded to Best Dog in Show in honour of Traquair’s sadly departed, much loved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Organisers are also delighted to have the Bow Wow Mini Circus with Bethany Martin who will be showing off her talented dogs and some wonderful tricks. There will even be a chance to learn how to teach your own dogs some new tricks.

Dog Agility Demonstrations will be provided by Dryburgh Dog Agility and you are invited to have a go with your dog on their agility course.

Terrier Racing is also a great activity to watch and Ore Country Terries will be demonstrating with their superfast dogs on the avenue and if your dog enjoys a chase there is a chance to participate as well.

There are numerous stalls and charities selling a wide range of dog accessories, treats and advice on dog care as well as some treats for humans from the Garden Café, Hot Dogs Shroom Dogs and Sizzling Sausages.

When your dog needs a little exercise you can take a gentle stroll around the extensive grounds or go walking in the woods with storyteller, John Nichol, who will be telling a few Shaggy Dog stories, then take part in our Doggy Treasure Hunt in the Maze.

If you want to make the most of your visit you can also visit Traquair House itself and discover its extraordinary history – a dog crèche is provided this year in Cupid’s Garden by Top Dogs Walking Services.

Full Schedule of events and classes is available on the website.

Admission: £9 adults, £4.50 concessions and dogs go free (entry to house included)