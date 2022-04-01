We visit the Burrell Collection in the Scottish Field podcast

Glasgow’s Burrell Collection has reopened this week following a £68.25m refurbishment – and we’ve been along for a look.

The museum, which opened in Pollok Park in 1983, has been closed since October 2016, but as of this week, visitors can view items and collections which have not been seen for decades.

The collection – which includes objects from Europe and Asia, as well as closer to home – was donated to Glasgow by art collector Sir William Burrell in 1944.

We visited the collection before it reopened, and met with David Scott, who is Glasgow Life’s digital media manager, about bringing the exhibition into the 21st century.

You can find out more and visit The Burrell Collection website at www.burrellcollection.com

