We discuss the new Scottish Field in our 16th podcast

The new issue of Scottish Field is now in shops and we bring you an extensive preview of it in this week’s podcast.

Chief sub Rosie Morton and web editor Kenny Smith go through the latest edition in depth as they pick out their highlights of our August edition.

The pair discuss the art of the Glasgow Girls, the stunning gardens which can be found at Cawdor Castle, and highlight our monthly book reviews.

Rosie highlights a chat with Scotland’s national chef, Gary Maclean, who has provided some stunning seafood recipes to try at home.

They also have a look at the Scottish Field Gin Challenge results – and don’t reveal the winners!

Later in the episode, Kenny has a chat with writer Alison Page, who has written three books for children, Corrie’s Capers, about the adventures of a West Highland Terrier. Visit her website HERE to find out more, and how the books help the charity Mary’s Meals.

You can find this week’s episode, and all 15 previous editions, HERE.